Watch Now: Here’s What’s Moving Markets

.com – Our senior markets analyst Jesse Cohen gives us his top five things to know in financial markets on Tuesday, July 7, including:
– Stocks Pull Back After Strong Monday Surge
– Covid-19 Worries Weigh On Sentiment
– U.S. JOLTS Survey Highlights Economic Calendar
– Levi’s Reports Earnings After The Close
– Oil Prices Slip Ahead Of API Supply Data
