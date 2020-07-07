Wallace responds to Trump’s criticism: ‘Love over hate every day’

Wallace, quite clearly, wasn’t hurt by the president’s words and instead took the opportunity to use his platform to spread love and elevate the social justice causes he believes in

A noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall last month at Talladega and the FBI launched a full investigation into the incident. The FBI concluded that no federal crime was committed and the reported noose in the garage stall was in there as early as October of 2019. Investigators concluded that it was not a threat to Wallace, and the case is no longer being pursued as a hate crime.

In his tweet, Trump also slammed NASCAR’s decision to ban the confederate flag from all of its events, citing lower television ratings for the sport, which isn’t the least bit factual. NASCAR’s television ratings were actually higher after they banned the confederate flag.

However, fans outside of Talladega last month waved and displayed the confederate flag after it was banned from events. A plane even flew above the track pulling a banner of a Confederate flag that said “Defund NASCAR.”