(Video) Reginae Carter Seemingly Responds To Lil’ Wayne & 50 Cent’s Conversation That Implied Black Women Can’t Be “Exotic” And Perpetuated The “Angry Black Woman” Stereotype

On Monday, Reginae Carter seemingly responded to the comments that were made during her father Lil’ Wayne’s conversation with 50 Cent that alluded to Black woman not being “exotic” and perpetuated the “angry” Black woman stereotype.

While Wayne was getting a good “ki ki!,” 50 stated ,”They get mad; they get angry. How did you end with this motherf- or this and that,” he stated.

With an uncontrollable laughter, Wayne replied, “For real. They get real angry.”

50 went on and referred to Black women as “angry Black motherf-r,” while saying Black women are “trying to f-k up the whole vibe,” he continued, “That s-t is exotic. That s-t look a lot different from the s-t you see in the neighborhood all the time. That s-t looks like it come off a boat, baby,” he so comfortably added.

Reginae took to Twitter and wrote,”I’m black ! I’m beautiful ! I’m enough ! I’m exotic ! I’m amazing ! I’m one of a mf kind !!!! Now where my black beautiful Queens at?”

I’m black ! I’m beautiful ! I’m enough ! I’m exotic ! I’m amazing ! I’m one of a mf kind !!!! Now where my black beautiful Queens at ? 🥰🥰 — Love me (@reginae_carter1) July 6, 2020

A person on Twitter stated,

“Just when you think Lil’ Wayne and 50 Cent can’t get anymore anti-black and colorist, they join forces and top themselves. Black women…PLEASE STOP SUPPORTING THESE ASHY N-s.

Just when you think Lil Wayne and 50 Cent can’t get anymore anti-black and colorist, they join forces and top themselves. Black women….PLEASE STOP SUPPORTING THESE ASHY NIGGAS. — Where’s The $34,800,000?? (@BrrrLaStrange) July 5, 2020

Another Twitter user added,

Where’s all the outrage for 50 Cent and Lil Wayne self hating a-s? Y’all had all the smoke for J Cole, but are quiet af about their degrading comments about black women… Where’s Chance? Where’s Earl? Y’all pick and choose y’all battles, huh?

Where’s all the outrage for 50 Cent and Lil Wayne self hating asses? Y’all had all the smoke for J Cole, but are quiet af about their degrading comments about black women… Where’s Chance? Where’s Earl? Y’all pick and choose y’all battles, huh? 🤨🧐🧐🧐 — Jaleana (@TimeIsJillmatic) July 6, 2020

In response, Toya Reginae’s mama, expressed:

“My daughter so D-n beautiful. You are everything queen. Don’t you forget that.”

Take a look at the clip below.

Black women, you are loved.