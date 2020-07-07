Twitter Reacts To Terry Crews’ Interview W/ Don Lemon

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
24

Terry Crews won’t stop talking about his dislike for Black Lives Matter and decided to take his controversial views to CNN’s Don Lemon, where he doubled down on remarks he’d made on Twitter.

“Black people who are talking about working with whites and other races are viewed as sell-outs. They are called ‘uncle toms,'” he whined to Lemon.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR