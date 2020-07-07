TikTok to leave Hong Kong amid concerns over new security law

TikTok announced it is pulling out of Hong Kong after China imposed a new security law increasing its influence on the semi-autonomous territory.

The short-form video app”s departure comes after various social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Google and Twitter said they had frozen requests from Hong Kong authorities to provide user data.

Telegram, another social media platform, said it “has never shared any data with the Hong Kong authorities in the past and does not intend to process any data requests […] until an international consensus is reached in relation to the ongoing political changes”.

The above social media platforms are all blocked in mainland China. In Hong Kong, where they’re still legal, users have begun deleting pro-democracy for fear of retribution.

The new security law gives China sweeping powers the former British colony which, unlike China, still has public dissent and enjoys unrestricted internet access.

Under the implementation rules of Article 43 of the new security law, platforms, publishers and internet service providers may be ordered to take down any message that is “likely to constitute an offence endangering national security or is likely to cause the occurrence of an offence endangering national security.”

Service providers who do not comply with such requests could face fines of up to €11,400 and receive jail terms of up to six months.

Individuals who share these messages may face similar fines and a jail term of one year.

Hong Kong authorities quickly implemented the law, which took effect on June 30, arresting about 370 people.