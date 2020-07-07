The ‘Multiple touchdowns in a Super Bowl’ quiz

When the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the last pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, many assumed the writing was on the wall for Damien Williams as a member of the team. But at least one member of the coaching staff is still expecting big things from Williams in 2020. Running backs assistant coach Deland McCullough recently told The Athletic: “When he shined, he shined at a level that helped us get over a hump in a few games — and obviously helped us in winning the Super Bowl. I think his maturation in this offense is going to be a big jump this year.”

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. In Super Bowl history, a player has scored two or more touchdowns in one Super Bowl on 34 occasions, including Williams in Super Bowl LIV. So with that in mind, how many of those 34 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!