‘The Mighty Ducks’ Actor Brock Pierce Enter Race for 2020 Presidential Run

Instagram

The former child star, who has since made a fortune in cryptocurrency, announced his decision to run for the White House as an independent hours before Kanye West declared his candidacy.

–

Former child star-turned-entrepreneur Brock Pierce has entered the race for the 2020 U.S. presidential elections.

“The Mighty Ducks” actor, who has since made a fortune in cryptocurrency, announced his decision to run for the White House as an independent in a statement on Saturday, July 04, hours before Kanye West declared his candidacy.

“I’ve spent my life creating great things from nothing and I can help others do the same,” he shared.

“Entrepreneurs are essential to the rebuilding of this nation that we love, and I’m running in this race because I know that together we can help build a pathway towards the rebirth of the America we love so much.”





Minnesota native Pierce rose to fame onscreen in the early 1990s, appearing in “The Mighty Ducks” film franchise as a younger version of Emilio Estevez‘s character, Gordon Bombay. He also appeared in mid-’90s films “Little Big League”, “Three Wishes”, and “First Kid”, before retiring as an actor.

If he and West make it onto the ballot in November, they will face off against incumbent Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden.