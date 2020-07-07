The Best AirPods Deals for July 2020: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Finding a pair of AirPods in a sale bin isn’t as rare of an occurrence as you would think — you just need to know where to look. Fortunately, we’ve done all the hard work for you, cataloging all the best AirPods deals, so you don’t have to traipse all over the internet looking for a needle in a haystack.

Whether you’re after the run-of-the-mill AirPods with Charging Case true wireless earbuds, the souped-up AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, or even the new, top-of-the-line AirPods Pro, you can rest assured you’re getting them at the cheapest possible price through .

Today’s best Apple AirPods deals

Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods — $69 , was $79

— , was $79 Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $139 , was $160

— , was $160 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $169 , was $200

— , was $200 Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — $220, was $250

Apple AirPods: Are they worth the money?

Apple AirPods are to iPhone owners what fine wine is to gourmet cheese — a match made in heaven. So it should come as no surprise that they’re the most popular true wireless earbuds, introducing users to the wonderful world of simple, wire-free listening the second they pop them in their ears.

There really isn’t a whole lot to the AirPods, and that’s what makes them so fantastic. Just pop one in each ear and you’re ready to roll. Need to adjust the volume, send a test, place a call, create a calendar event, or find an answer to a question on Google? Just ask Siri and she’ll take care of it.

Apple AirPods vs. Apple AirPods 2: What’s the difference?

You don’t even need to double-tap a Pod to launch Siri on the AirPods 2. Thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s latest H1 chipset (versus the W1 on the original AirPods), they’re always listening for the famous “Hey, Siri!” phrase, just like the iPhone. This makes for a more seamless user experience.

But that isn’t the main reason you’re going to want to opt for the newer AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case. This would be the improved battery life, with the AirPods 2 delivering 50% more talk time than the standard, first-generation AirPods. Both last for around five hours of music playback.

The bundled Charging Case stores enough charge for an extra day’s worth of use, with the AirPods 2 shipping with a Wireless Charging Case that supports … well … wireless charging. This means you can simply slap them on a Qi charging pad and they will juice up — no Lightning cable needed.

Apple AirPods vs. Apple AirPods 2: Which do I need?

So, which do you need? Well, if you can live without wireless charging, don’t mind having to tap a Pod to fire up Siri, and can live with the two-hour talk time, then look no further than the primal AirPods. You can snap up a pair for an absolute bargain. For everyone else, it’s the AirPods 2. Or is it?

Wait! What about the AirPods Pro?

Naturally, the AirPods Pro sit at the head of the table, with a more smaller, more compact design; noise-cancellation; sweat-resistance; and interchangeable eartips, which makes them a better choice for fitness fanatics. They also sound better than both the AirPods and AirPods 2.

