‘The 100’ Actor Bob Morley Faces Verbal Abuse Accusation From Ex-Girlfriend

In a series of tweets, actress Arryn Zech claims that the husband of Eliza Taylor furiously told her that she would obviously never be enough for him after learning that she is bisexual.

“The 100” star Bob Morley has been accused of emotional and verbal abuse by an ex-girlfriend.

Actress Arryn Zech claims Morley was abusive towards her throughout their relationship in a series of tweets.

“I cannot count how often I was yelled at by him,” she writes. “I was berated for things as silly as not knowing what Akira was when asked, after I’d said I knew anime once. For sharing a poem I wrote and having the audacity to think it’s good. For sleeping in too much.”

“When he found out that I am bisexual, he was furious. Saying things like I would obviously never be enough for him, that I wanted to be with women, or that I’d cheat on him. After that day, I never brought up my sexuality again. I was silenced and afraid it would just set him off.”

“When I told him I was sexually assaulted at a convention, he got furious at me for ‘cheating’ on him. He isolated me from friends and family, claiming things like my best friend wasn’t supportive enough of me or that my dad was jealous of him.”

Zech also accuses Morley, who wed “The 100” castmate Eliza Taylor last summer (19), of cheating on her, adding, “I caught them on the cameras we’d set up to watch our dogs while I was in New Zealand with my mother, because he forgot to turn the cameras off when they got to our house together.”

Morley has yet to respond to the allegations.