Terrifying model shows what working from home could do to you in 25 years

A model called “Susan” has been developed to highlight some of the potential health dangers of working from home.

After staring at her computer screen for 25 years, poor Susan has ended up hunched over, with hair loss, a double chin, poor vision and rounded shoulders.

She also has bloodshot eyes from digital eye strain, pale and dull skin from lack of sunshine, increased wrinkles from squinting at the screen, a hyper-extended neck and dark circles around her eyes.

Job search engine DirectlyApply worked with a team of clinical psychologists and fitness experts to develop Susan.

The team also pointed out that going without human contact for long periods of can lead to higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which raises blood pressure.

(Image: DirectlyApply)



To stop workers turning into Susan, psychologist Dr Rachel M Allan suggests sticking to a routine to “optimise focus”.

She added it is also important to connect with colleagues, explaining: “Some of our most important professional relationships have their origins in the informal chats and unstructured moments that occur organically in the physical workplace.

“Remote working may require us to build in opportunities to connect informally with colleagues.”

Experts also say it is important to exercise in the fresh air after a long day working.

A DirectlyApply spokesperson said lockdown has “forced people across the globe into the world’s largest remote working experiment”, adding: “While your bed-to-desk commute may allow for more free and independence, will the physical repercussions to your mind and body be worth it in the future?

“Susan outlines the many physical implications of what spending hours glued to your laptop can unknowingly be doing to your physical and mental wellbeing.”