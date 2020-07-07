Telusa Veainu joins Stade Francais after leaving Leicester Tigers amid wage cuts | Rugby Union News





Telusa Veainu has joined Stade Francais

Telusa Veainu has signed a three-year contract with Stade Francais following his exit from Leicester Tigers.

The Tonga international was one of five players who left Leicester last week, including England centre Manu Tuilagi, after refusing a 25 per cent wage cut for the 2020-21 season.

Veainu is the first to find a new club, joining Top 14 strugglers Stade, who sat bottom of the table when the season was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Gerbrandt Grobler joins Veainu in the French capital

The Paris club have also signed South African lock Gerbrandt Grobler from Gloucester on a two-year contract.

Grobler spent a season with Stade’s city rivals Racing 92 in 2016 after serving a two-year doping ban, before having spells with Munster and Gloucester.

Last week Argentina forward Marcos Kremer completed his move to Stade from Los Jaguares.