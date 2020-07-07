T.I. Challenges 50 Cent To Verzuz Battle: Bring Your A*s Out!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Rapper T.I. hopped on Instagram on Monday (which also happened to be 50 Cent’s birthday) to challenge the G-Unit boss to a Verzuz battle.

“For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir. Pull your ass up with 20 of your records, man. Sit across from me, man. And get this work, man,” T.I. said in the video. “But, I understand if you don’t want to answer to that challenge. Because last time you got challenged, Kanye West dusted your ass off.”

