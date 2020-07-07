T.I. Challenges 50 Cent To Verzuz Battle: Bring Your A*s Out!!

Rapper T.I. hopped on Instagram on Monday (which also happened to be 50 Cent’s birthday) to challenge the G-Unit boss to a Verzuz battle.

“For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir. Pull your ass up with 20 of your records, man. Sit across from me, man. And get this work, man,” T.I. said in the video. “But, I understand if you don’t want to answer to that challenge. Because last time you got challenged, Kanye West dusted your ass off.”

For whatever reason, 50 does not seem keen to take part in a Verzuz. Ja Rule challenged him weeks back and he refused to accept the challenge.

“Bring yo ass on out. Bring ya records, bring ya hit records witcha. You and Dr. Dre and Eminem and all y’all. Got damn, the G-Unit, all y’all — y’all bring y’all ass on out. C’mon, see the king. And I f*ck with you 50. It ain’t you this time. It’s your catalog that gots some trouble. Your muthaf*ckin’ catalog is in trouble.”

Fif responded with the following message.

But T.I is still not giving up: