Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Road Rage Incident!!

Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley revealed that his daughter, Aaryn, is in hospital after being shot three times in Houston during a road rage incident.

According to Smiley, the shooting took place while on her way to Whataburger to grab something to eat.

“My youngest daughter was shot last night,” said Smiley said. “I’m just so angry right now.”

“I got these real sick deep butterflies in my stomach,” Smiley said an Instagram video. “I can’t think straight, nerves bad, butterflies in my stomach. My daughter’s in surgery. I can’t even get to her. So if I feel the way I feel, just imagine someone who’s got to go to the cemetery, imagine how they feel. I’m grateful, I’m more than grateful that my daughter’s alive.”

Police reported that three men and a woman were injured when an individual opened fire in a Houston intersection Sunday night, per AP. They did not release the names of the victims.

The suspect shot three men who stopped at a red light following an argument. They say that the female (Aaryn) was not involved in the altercation and was in another car, was hit by at least one stray bullet while waiting for the light to change. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The suspect left the scene.