Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Road Rage Incident!!

Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley revealed that his daughter, Aaryn, is in hospital after being shot three times in Houston during a road rage incident.

According to Smiley, the shooting took place while on her way to Whataburger to grab something to eat.

“My youngest daughter was shot last night,” said Smiley said. “I’m just so angry right now.”

