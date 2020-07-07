Revisiting the biggest storylines of the NBA season so far

Remember when there was a 2019-20 NBA season? Remember when all we had to worry about was who we thought deserved the MVP? Or whether the Rockets’ Super Small Ball was awesome or a basketball abomination? And whether the Clippers’ chemistry issues were nothing but noise or a red flag? Ah, those were simpler times.

Let’s get you caught up on some of the major storylines from a season that will have begun in October 2019 and ended in October 2020.