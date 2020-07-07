Report: NFL to test players, family members for COVID-19

As the NFL prepares for its 2020 season amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, many players and coaches are concerned about their safety during training camp and the preseason. To address some of those concerns, the NFL is reportedly preparing a massive program for COVID-19 testing.

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing teams around the league to be very nervous about the 2020 season just a few weeks before players are due to report for training camp. While the NFL is still working on its testing protocols, one part of the league’s guidelines would lead to the NFL going through an extraordinary amount of tests.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL will test players and their family members for the coronavirus. The league’s goal would be to ensure that their athletes and any persons living with the player don’t have the virus, creating a safe environment at the team facility and at home.