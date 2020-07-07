Remy Ma & Papoose Expecting Another Baby!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Love & Hip Hop: New York rappers Remy Ma and husband Papoose have announced that they are expecting their second child together.

“I love being with my family. I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my daughter. We’re just making the best out of it and moving forward. Some good things are actually coming out of this. You know, we gonna have a new child soon,” Papoose said during an interview with Fox Soul.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR