Remy Ma & Papoose Expecting Another Baby!!

Love & Hip Hop: New York rappers Remy Ma and husband Papoose have announced that they are expecting their second child together.

“I love being with my family. I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my daughter. We’re just making the best out of it and moving forward. Some good things are actually coming out of this. You know, we gonna have a new child soon,” Papoose said during an interview with Fox Soul.

Remy has one son from a previous relationship — an 18-year-old son named Jason. Pap has a 15-year-old daughter named Dejanae from a prior relationship also.

During an interview with Oprah Magazine back in 2018, she spoke about the pressure of being a mother in the music industry.

“And for female artists, it’s on a whole different level. We’re supposed to be seen as sex symbols. You’re told to appear single so people want you and desire you. All of these things are stuck into your head by the industry. So when you’re in the limelight, it takes a special kind of woman to say ‘I don’t care what anybody says’,” she said at the time.

Congratulations to Remy & Papoose!