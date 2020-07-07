Papoose Feels ‘Really Good’ as Remy Ma Is Pregnant With Their Second Child

Instagram

Confirming the news during his appearance Fox Soul’s ‘Out Loud with Claudia Jordan’, the 42-year-old rapper happily says, ‘We’re going to have a new child real soon.’

Papoose doesn’t find quarantine life that bad, especially with the fact that it brings something good for both him and his wife Remy Ma. The 42-year-old rapper confirmed on Fox Soul’s “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan” on Monday, July 6 that the married couple is currently expecting their second child together.

“I love being with my family,” Papoose told Claudia. “I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my amazing daughter. I’m just making the best out of it, and we’re moving forward. Some good things are coming out of this. We’re going to have a new child real soon. So I’m feeling really good.”

Claudia then chimed in, “A lot of quarantine babies are probably going to be born,” to which Papoose simply responded by smiling and laughing.

The unborn baby will be the fifth addition to Remy and Papoose’s expanding family. Remy has a son named Jason from a previous relationship while Papoose has three children: Shamele, Destiny and Dejanae. The couple, who wed in 2008, also share a daughter named Reminisce Mackenzie who was born on December 14, 2018.

Reminisce’s birth meant a lot for the couple, who was struggling to conceive as the “All the Way Up” raptress suffered an ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when a fertilized egg attaches outside of the uterus, low in the cervix, in the Fallopian tubes, the abdomen, or the ovaries. Remy has always been open about this issue, expressing how hard it was every time she had miscarriages.

Fortunately for her, she has a partner who will always cheer her up. She said in one post, “It made me realize how many women like myself experience the same thing and don’t have a strong partner by their side to say it will be alright. So I’m going to tell anyone going through a similar situation that it is not over and God has the last say.”