NSW-Victoria border to close from Victorians at midnight ; Metropolitan Melbourne to re-enter lockdown; What record outbreak could mean for other states reopening

From 12.01am on Wednesday, no one can enter NSW from Victoria in the first closure of the 1000km border in 100 years.

Only people who meet strict criteria will be allowed, including if they need to for work, for healthcare, or on compassionate grounds.

Applications can now be made for a permit to cross into NSW.

Exemption applicants will need to lodge with the Service NSW website or mobile app, with border town residents expected to be granted an instant permit, while others will be assessed by NSW Health.