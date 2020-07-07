NRL news, Peter V’landys vows to throw the book at ‘inexcusable’ Addin Fonua-Blake outburst

NRL saviour Peter V’landys has vowed to throw the book at Manly’s Addin Fonua-Blake after it emerged the forward launched a second ugly spray at referee Grant Atkins as the pair went up the tunnel following his side’s heated loss at Brookvale oval.

Fonua-Blake has been sidelined for two weeks after pleading guilty to a grade-three contrary conduct charge for calling Atkins a “f—ing retard’ after being sent from the field after the full-time whistle, but could now face further sanctions over a second outburst.

According to 2GB’s Ray Hadley who sourced a copy of the official referee’s report, Fonua-Blake said “Are your eyes f—— painted on you bunch of spastics” to Atkins as they crossed paths again in the players’ tunnel.

Manly blow up over last ditch controversy

V’landys says the NRL could not afford to go lightly on the Manly star and has vowed to personally press the issue, which could see further sanctions placed upon the 24-year-old.

“It’s inexcusable,” V’landys told the Sydney Morning Herald. “As I’ve said many times, what these players have to understand is they are role models.

“They have a non-negotiable duty. A young kid would’ve watched that and gone to school and abused a kid who is disadvantaged. To me, that’s intolerable.

“We’re not going lightly on it. If we do, as a commission, we might as well walk away.”

Fonua-Blake has since apologised to Atkins for his outbursts, saying he regretted his choice of words.

NRL Highlights: Sea Eagles v Knights – Round 8

“Referees have a very tough job and we all need to respect their decisions even when we may not agree with them,” Fonua-Blake said in a statement issued by Manly on Sunday.

“I should not have let my emotions get the better of me and I am very sorry for the comments I made.

“I’d also like to offer my sincere apology to anyone offended by the regrettable language that I used. I let myself and my club down. That is not who I am or what this club stands for.”

It’s understood the NRL will push for Fonua-Blake do some volunteer work in a special needs school as part of any increased punishment.