Nick Cordero’s Wife Amanda Kloots Shows Gratitude to Supportive Family in Emotional Video

Nick Cordero‘s wife Amanda Kloots shows that she can always count on her family to get through the hardest time in her life. Taking to her Instagram account, the fitness guru shared a beautiful video featuring photos and video clips of some moments she had with those closest to her during the time the late actor was in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Made by her sister, the Monday, July 6 clip titled “The Silver Lining” showed the bittersweet times she had with her one-year-old son Elvis as well as her family when they visited her in Los Angeles. “How do you get through the hardest time in your life? Family,” Amanda wrote in the caption.

“I woke up to this video my sister made for me. She titled it, The Silver Linings. I have always been lucky to have a family that loves to be together and to support each other,” she went on to say. “I’m even luckier to have Nicks family and extended family that are the same. This video captures these last 95 days.”

“The love, the exhaustion, the bonds, the smiles, the song, the exercise, the hard work, the care, support and most of all love. They did all of this for Nick, Elvis and I- selfless time from their lives to be with us,” she added. “In times of trauma, look for the silver linings. Spend time with family. Smile through the tears. Have faith when things seem impossible. Love one another.”

Amanda confirmed Nick’s death in an Instagram post on Sunday, July 5. “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” she wrote alongside a picture of the “Rock of Ages” star.

Following the tragic news, “Scrubs” star Zach Braff, a close friend of the couple’s, paid tribute to him. “Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his wife and mother by his side,” Zach wrote on Instagram. “I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart. The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power.”

Meanwhile, Viola Davis shared the Hollywood Reporter’s article on Nick’s passing as she wrote, “RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard….so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels…..”