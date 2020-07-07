NBC TV ratings for NASCAR’s Brickyard race not great after deeper look

NBC on Monday trumpeted ratings gains for its first NASCAR Cup Series race telecast of 2020, the Independence Day weekend event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But were the numbers all that good?

The network boasted across-the-board increases for the telecast, which ended in prime time:

— Viewership increased by more than 1 million from last year’s July 4 weekend race, the traditional Daytona summer race. NBC claimed its Total Audience Delivery (TAD) for Sunday’s race was 4.37 million viewers (including streamers) compared to 3.31 million for the 2019 Daytona race.

— The Indy race pulled a 2.67 rating, which was 26 percent higher than the Daytona race last year.

NBC also said that TV-only viewership peaked between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m. ET, when the race was being decided. More than 5 million viewers were tuned in to watch Kevin Harvick drive to victory after leader Denny Hamlin crashed with seven laps to go.

The network’s release contradicted something President Donald Trump claimed Monday morning on Twitter. The president said NASCAR ratings had sunk to an “all-time low” after NASCAR banned the Confederate battle flag at events and driver Bubba Wallace took part in a “hoax” involving a noose at Talladega in recent weeks.

There were replies that ratings are up 8 percent since NASCAR has returned to the track from its COVID-19 hiatus, so there haven’t been all-time lows.

Sports Media Watch, meanwhile, pointed out a few qualifiers (a caveat, as it put it) for the Indy numbers NBC announced:

— Last year’s Daytona race was run on Sunday afternoon after being rained out the Saturday night before. When compared to the 2018 Daytona July race, which was run as scheduled, the rating for Sunday’s Indy race was flat and viewership was down 2 percent.

— Sunday’s race was the second-lowest watched and rated Brickyard 400 ever (excluding rainouts, per SMW), topping only last year’s race. Compared to the last time the Brickyard 400 was run in July (the 2017 race), Sunday’s ratings were down 21 percent and viewership was off 23 percent.

NASCAR moved the Brickyard 400 to September (during Week 1 of the NFL season) for 2018 and 2019. The event served as the final race of the Cup Series regular season both years.