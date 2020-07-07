NBA players who have opted out of the bubble

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Bertans, or as we’ll all be calling him after he gets overpaid this summer, “Ryan Anderson 2.0,” was an obvious candidate to opt out of the bubble as soon as the NBA announced that 22 teams would be part of its restart. For one, Bertans’ team, the Wizards, don’t really belong in the bubble. as they’re easily the worst team and have very low odds of making the playoffs. Second, Bertans, who apparently has a history of ACL injuries, doesn’t want to jeopardize the huge payday that most anticipate is in his future for the 2020-21 offseason. And who can blame him? The Latvian sharpshooter had a career year this season, averaging 15.4 ppg. on 43-42-85 shooting splits, and his shooting from power forward position will be coveted by any team with cap room this summer including Washington.