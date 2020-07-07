Madonna Gets Mistaken for Miley Cyrus in New Topless Photo

WENN

The photo finds the 'Like a Virgin' singer using her arms to cover her bare boobs as she complements her racy look with a pair of black panties and a matching sequined hat.

It seems like Madonna‘s ageless beauty is so strong that she ended up getting mistaken for someone much younger than her. The Queen of Pop recently shared on Instagram a sexy photo of herself, but people apparently thought that the one in the picture was Miley Cyrus and not Madonna.

The photo itself found Madonna posing topless for a mirror selfie, using her arm to cover her bare boobs as she leaned to a black crutch. The “Like a Virgin” singer complemented her racy look with a pair of black panties and a matching sequined hat, letting her blonde hair flow over her chest.

“Everyone has a Crutch,” so she wrote in the caption of the post.

<br />

While some people were in awe of the diva’s youthless look, some people had to do a double check to make sure that it was really her in the photo. “Madonna Cyrus!! I was staring at this for a good minute like is it Miley or Madonna,” someone said, as another still couldn’t believe what s/he saw, “Madonna??? I thought this was Miley f**king Cyrus.”

One individual felt the same as s/he commented, “Cudnt tell if it was Madonna or Miley.” A social media user, on the other hand, said, “I thought this was Miley Cyrus, oh lord let me go to sleep.” There was also someone who wrote, “I thought this was Caitlyn Jenner formerly known as Bruce Jenner.”

Madonna has been using crutches as she continues to recover from a knee injury, which she got when she fell off stage. Last May, the singer gave her fans an update on her condition, “Finally going to get my regenerative treatment for my missing cartilage!! I would be jumping up and down if i could after 8 months of being in pain! Wish me Luck.”