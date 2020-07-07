Lizzo Twerks For Vacation Home Landlord Who Threatened To Call The Cops On Her!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Pop singer Lizzo posted another twerking video to her Instagram — calling out the landlord of her vacation home who reportedly kicked her and her friends out over their raunchy twerk videos.

“This is for the man that kicked me out of my 7-day rental 3 days early yesterday. This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

