Lizzo Twerks For Vacation Home Landlord Who Threatened To Call The Cops On Her!!

Pop singer Lizzo posted another twerking video to her Instagram — calling out the landlord of her vacation home who reportedly kicked her and her friends out over their raunchy twerk videos.

“This is for the man that kicked me out of my 7-day rental 3 days early yesterday. This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

She continued, “I know you’re watching my page so I just want you to know you can’t stop this black girls’ shine. Thanks for kicking us out cus this house is better anyways. Xoxo 🖕🏾”

Lizzo did not name the landlord or the address of where she was staying, but her followers are asking for the details and have already started to do their own detective work.