Live match preview – Watford vs Norwich 07.07.2020

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Watford vs Norwich in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Watford appear to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Tuesday’s home clash with rock-bottom Norwich.
Nigel Pearson’s 17th-placed Hornets came through seemingly unscathed on Saturday when they were beaten 3-0 at Chelsea, their third successive defeat.
Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu (both knee) and Isaac Success (Achilles) remain sidelined.
Norwich will be without midfielder Todd Cantwell due to a hamstring strain.
Boss Daniel Farke, who hopes Cantwell will be fit in time for Saturday’s home game against West Ham, will make late decisions on fellow midfielders Kenny McLean (ankle) and Alex Tettey (knee).
How to follow
Follow the match on Premier League or Arena from 5.30pm; kick-off 6pm. Also keep up-to-date in our dedicated live blog with in-game clips, as well as highlights published on the digital platforms and the Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.
Tuesday 7th July 5:30pm
Watch the Premier League live on
are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
To celebrate the return of the Premier League, have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.
Opta stats
- Watford are looking to complete the league double over Norwich for the first time since the 2005-06 Championship campaign, following their 2-0 win at Carrow Road in the reverse fixture.
- Norwich have only lost one of their last four away games against Watford in all competitions (W2 D1), though it was their last such visit there in the Premier League (0-2 in December 2015).
- Watford (15) and Norwich (16) have failed to score in more games than any other Premier League sides this season, with Norwich drawing a blank in a league-high 11 away games, while no side has failed more at home than the Hornets (6).
- Norwich have lost each of their last five Premier League games – only once have they lost more consecutively in the competition (seven in May 1995). Indeed, this is the Canaries’ fifth run of 5+ straight defeats in the competition, with the previous four coming in each of the seasons they’ve been relegated (94-95, 04-05, 13-14 and 15-16).
- Watford have lost their last three Premier League games by an aggregate score of 1-7. They last lost four in a row within the same season back in December 2017.
- Norwich City have lost 22 Premier League games this season – in no top-flight campaign have they ever lost more. Their highest number of defeats in a league season is 24, with the Canaries last losing that many in the 2008-09 Championship campaign.
- Norwich have scored just six goals in their 16 Premier League away games this season; the fewest scored on the road in a full Premier League campaign is eight, most recently by Derby in 2007-08. The Canaries’ shot conversion rate away from home this season is just 3.5% (6 goals from 173 shots).
- Watford have scored 29 Premier League goals but have an expected goals (xG) total of 39, meaning they’ve scored 10 goals fewer than expected based on the quality of their chances. It’s the biggest negative such difference in the Premier League this season.
- Watford’s Danny Welbeck is yet to appear on the winning side in a Premier League match since joining the Hornets (D4 L9), though only four of his 13 appearances have been starts. Welbeck has scored three Premier League goals against Norwich, with all of these coming as a substitute – only against Aston Villa and Everton (4 each) has he netted more.
- Norwich’s leading scorer this season Teemu Pukki is without a goal in Premier League appearances, with his goalless run standing at 10 hours and 28 minutes.