Live match preview – Arsenal vs Leicester 07.07.2020

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 8.15pm).
Team news
Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi will again be absent when Arsenal host Leicester.
Ozil has yet to appear since the restart and Guendouzi was dropped by manager Mikel Arteta after the defeat at Brighton.
Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are long-term absentees.
James Maddison and Ben Chilwell are doubts for Leicester‘s trip to the Emirates.
Midfielder Maddison has a hip problem while England left-back Chilwell has a foot injury.
Chilwell was replaced by Wolves loanee Ryan Bennett in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace and he and Maddison will be assessed ahead of the game in London.
How to follow
Follow the match on Premier League without crowd noise and Main Event with crowd noise from 8pm; kick-off 8.15pm.
Tuesday 7th July 8:00pm
Watch the Premier League live on
Opta stats
- Arsenal are unbeaten in 22 home league games against Leicester (W19 D3), winning each of the last 12 in a row. Only against Stoke (13 between 1983-2018) have they had a longer winning home run against an opponent in the top-flight.
- Leicester have won three of their last four league games against Arsenal (L1), as many as they had in their previous 36 against the Gunners (D10 L23). They’re looking to win three consecutive league games against Arsenal for the first time since 1963.
- Arsenal have won three consecutive Premier League games without conceding for the first time since November 2017. They last won four in a row without reply back in May 2014.
- Leicester won their first Premier League game since the restart last time out against Crystal Palace, scoring more goals in that 3-0 victory than they had in their previous three league games combined (2).
- Arsenal have taken maximum points from their last four home Premier League games, having won just four of their previous 14 at the Emirates (D6 L4).
- No Premier League sides have had more substitute goal involvements since the restart than Arsenal (3 goals, 1 assist) and Leicester (1 goal, 3 assists) – level with also Newcastle (3 goals, 1 assist). A substitute has scored for the Gunners in each of their last three Premier League games.
- Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored goals in his last Premier League games against Arsenal, including six in his last five.
- Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is winless in all six of his away matches against Arsenal in all competitions (D2 L4), with this his first visit there since a 0-0 draw in August 2015 when he was Liverpool manager.
- Arsenal’s Emiliano Martinez has kept a clean sheet in six of his eight Premier League starts (75%), the best ratio of any Gunners keeper in the competition (min. 5 starts).
- Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored six goals in his last six Premier League home games, including a brace against Norwich last time out. A goal here will see him become the second player to score 20+ goals in consecutive Premier League seasons for Arsenal (after Thierry Henry, five between 2001-02 and 2005-06).