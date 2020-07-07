Kodak Black Apologizes To Nipsey Hussle Over Lauren London Remarks

Incarcerated rapper Kodak Black has written an open letter to late rapper Nipsey Hussle for his comments about Lauren London just days after his passing.

Kodak faced backlash after he revealed on Instagram live that he would Lauren time to grieve before trying to date her.

“Willin To Accept When I’m Wrong & Stand Firm When I’m Right,” Kodak wrote in the post alongside a photo of Nipsey. “The Whole World Know Your Example Was A Guiding Light. I Pray Your Fam Light & Accept This Humble Apology In My Kite.”

Last year, Kodak said he would “be the best man I can be” for London. “Lauren London that’s baby, though. She ’bout to be out here single. She fittin’ to be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and shit for him,” he said at the time.

The rap community was up in arms and even led to diss tracks exchanging between him and T.I.