Kartik Aaryan has a Killer Response When a Paparazzi Asks him to Step Out



The ongoing lockdown has forced our eagle-eyed paparazzi to stay indoors. They have no work for more than 100 days now. There was a time when these photographers used to work round the clock to capture candid pictures of celebrities. Since there’s no activity and stars are holed up in their houses, our paparazzis’ Instagram pages are filled with throwback posts.



No wonder then, one of the paparazzi took to his social media to express his plight. He shared a selfie of Kartik Aaryan and captioned it saying, ‘Carona aunty is not going but we need to work from 9 to 5 or how will we eat and survive. Time to hit the road Bollywood. It has been more than 100 days that #kartikaaryan has not stepped out otherwise there used to be not a single day that he was not clicked. Aa jao bhai sanyas ho gaya pura.. paapi pap is waiting down.” Kartik Aaryan responded to the post wuith a funny reply. He said, ‘Even if I step out, will be in a PPE. Pehchanoge kaise?? (how will you recognize me?)’.