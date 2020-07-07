Karen Elson Gets Real About Why She Is Weary of Accepting Ryan Adams’ Public Apology

WENN

The former Whiskeytown frontman has been accused of harassment and emotional abuse by multiple women, including ex-wife Mandy Moore and singer Phoebe Bridgers.

–

Model and singer Karen Elson is weary of accepting rocker Ryan Adams‘ public apology to women he “mistreated” until he demonstrates his “sincerity” with his actions.

The musician’s behaviour came under scrutiny last year (19) after he was accused of harassment and emotional abuse by multiple women, including ex-wife Mandy Moore and singer Phoebe Bridgers, as part of a New York Times expose.

Elson subsequently came forward with claims of inappropriate behaviour by Adams, and although she wasn’t ready to detail her story, she revealed it was a “traumatizing experience”.

Adams initially fought the accusations as “upsettingly inaccurate” in a series of Twitter posts, but on Friday, July 3, he issued a new statement to Britain’s Daily Mail, in which he formally apologised to those he had hurt.

The New York, New York rocker went on to explain he has quit alcohol and “internalised the importance of self-care and self-work” to “find the truth” behind the many allegations, and expressed hope that his accusers would “heal” and “find a way” to forgive him.

Elson has since responded to his public statement, indicating that although she would have appreciated a more personal apology, she does believe people can change for the better.

“I believe in redemption and amends even for him,” Jack White‘s ex-wife told her Twitter followers. “However he has not reached out to me since 2018 to apologize for his terrible behavior. In fact back then he called (me) a liar which added more pain and made me disillusioned with the entire music industry.”

“His actions going forward will dictate the sincerity of his statement and if I’m able to forgive,” she added in a follow-up post.

She isn’t the only person unimpressed by Adams’ public apology – Moore also shared her scepticism at the artist’s intentions behind the tabloid note.

“I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately,” she mused on U.S. breakfast show “Today“.

<br />

“Speaking for myself, I’ve not heard from him. I’m not looking for an apology necessarily, but l do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.”