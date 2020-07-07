Kanye West’s Company Received $2 Million PPP Loan From Trump Admin

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
17

Kanye West may be worth a billion dollars, but that did not stop him from receiving a $2 million PPP loan during the pandemic shutdown.

According to released Thursday by the U.S. Treasury’s Small Business Administration, the multi-million dollar payout was part of the federal stimulus package payout.

Many smaller businesses were unable to receive a PPP loan because the Trump administration chose to payout to large corporations who could have survived the shutdown.

