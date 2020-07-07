Kanye West Seeks to Trademark ‘West Day Ever’ Slogan

WENN

The ‘Stronger’ rapper has reportedly made the filing to secure the phrase for his branding efforts days before he made public his plans to challenge Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Kanye West filed to trademark the slogan ‘West Day Ever’ last month ahead of announcing his presidential bid over the weekend.

The “Stronger” star marked America’s Independence Day holiday late on Saturday, July 04, by confirming his plans to challenge Donald Trump for the White House in November.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West tweeted, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag, “#2020VISION.”

Now TMZ is reporting the rapper sought out new branding efforts by filing paperwork on 26 June to ensure he can use ‘West Day Ever’ on various products, including clothing and shoes. The date coincides with a massive 10-year deal Kanye signed with bosses at the GAP apparel company to launch the line Yeezy Gap.

“YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER,” West announced via Twitter.

The phrase has not officially been announced as part of his political aspirations. If West does actually make it onto the ticket, he will face off with Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.