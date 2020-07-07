John Mulaney’s ‘Sack Lunch Bunch’ Gets New Specials at Comedy Central

RELATED STORIES

John Mulaney is getting the Sack Lunch Bunch back together — and he’s picked a new meeting place.

The comedian has struck a deal with Comedy Central to headline and exec-produce two new Sack Lunch Bunch specials, one of which will be holiday-themed and will reunite the cast from the original program.

“I was an intern at Comedy Central when I was barely older than the kids in the Sack Lunch Bunch. I wasn’t a very good intern, so I am psyched they hired me again,” Mulaney said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring these specials to Comedy Central: a place where I have had so many good times.”

Added Chris McCarthy, president of entertainment and youth brands at ViacomCBS, “We couldn’t be more excited about John’s return to Comedy Central and hope this is just the beginning of a long-standing partnership.”

Mulaney previously teamed with Comedy Central for his 2012 stand-up special New in Town, though Vulture notes there aren’t any current plans for Mulaney to resume doing stand-up at the network. (His two most recent specials, The Comeback Kid and Kid Gorgeous, both landed at Netflix.)

The first Sack Lunch Bunch variety special dropped on Netflix in December 2019, featuring Mulaney alongside a cast of 15 kids — and celebrity guests such as Jake Gyllenhaal and Natasha Lyonne — in a series of sketches, music videos and interviews.