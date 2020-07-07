Jessica Simpson Shows Off Dream Gift From Husband for Sixth Wedding Anniversary

Instagram

Sharing a touching dedication to Eric Johnson, the ‘Irresistible’ singer reveals that he has presented her with a giant crystal butterfly that is made up of a split-open quartz amethyst geode.

Jessica Simpson is in awe after she received her “dream gift” from husband Eric Johnson (II) while celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday, July 6 to share a touching dedication to her spouse and revealed he presented her with a giant crystal butterfly.

“Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you,” Simpson posted alongside a shot of the pair next to the massive piece. “6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate. Our unity was written in God’s sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore. Also, anyone who knows me at all knows that this crystal butterfly is my dream gift.”

The item is made up of a split-open quartz amethyst geode.

The pair, who wed in 2014 in Montecito, California, shares three children together – Maxwell, eight, Ace, seven, and one-year-old Birdie.