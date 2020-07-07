Jada Pinkett’s 66 Yr Old Mom Shows Off AMAZING Body!! (Vid)

Jada Pinkett’s mother Adrienne Norris is 66 years old, and MTO News can confirm – her body is amazing. Check out the above video.

But Adrienne wasn’t always so healthy. Adrienne grew up and worked in Baltimore as the head nurse of a clinic for decades,. And she had a 20-year struggle with a heroin addiction and her recovery process.

Jada’s mom has now been sober for 27 years, and said it took six years to get the first full year down.

Adrienne has been open about her life struggles and how she overcame them. Rather than shy away from their roots, she and Jada are more than ready to lay it all out on their Facebook show Red Table.

Adrienne is the mother to Jada Pinkett Smith, an actress, singer-songwriter, screenwriter and businesswoman.

Jada began her acting career in 1990, with a guest appearance on the short-lived sitcom True Colors, and subsequently starred in the television series A Different World (1991–1993). She made her feature film debut in Menace II Society (1993). Her breakthrough came opposite Eddie Murphy in The Nutty Professor (1996), and she has since starred in more than 20 feature films, including Set It Off (1996), Scream 2 (1997), Ali (2001), The Matrix Reloaded (2003), The Matrix Revolutions (2003), Collateral (2004), the Madagascar films (2005–2012), Magic Mike XXL (2015), Bad Moms (2016), Girls Trip (2017), and Angel Has Fallen (2019). On television, she has starred in Hawthorne (2009–2011) and Gotham (2014–2016).