Iowa St.’s Bolton accuses Penn St. coach of racism

Bolton claims Chambers referenced a noose around his neck, and while the Penn State coach admitted what he said, he never apologized.

Bolton’s teammates then turned on him, saying he wasn’t “all in” or “loyal” and told him he couldn’t be trusted.

On another occasion, Bolton said that in April of 2019 Chambers said he was “really impressed by how well-spoken and organized” Bolton’s parents were.

Bolton said he reported the incident to his academic advisor, and both he and his parents spoke with the Penn State athletic director’s office regarding the incident.

Chambers, who has coached Penn State since 2011, finally issued a statement apologizing to Bolton and his family on Monday… but it only came after Bolton made the coach’s racist remarks known to the public.