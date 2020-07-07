Iowa St.’s Bolton accuses Penn St. coach of racism

Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton finally felt comfortable about speaking out against Patrick Chambers, and he did so on Monday via social media.
Bolton, who formerly attended and played for Penn State, accused Chambers of racism in a lengthy statement on Twitter.
Bolton claims Chambers referenced a noose around his neck, and while the Penn State coach admitted what he said, he never apologized.
Bolton’s teammates then turned on him, saying he wasn’t “all in” or “loyal” and told him he couldn’t be trusted.
On another occasion, Bolton said that in April of 2019 Chambers said he was “really impressed by how well-spoken and organized” Bolton’s parents were.
Bolton said he reported the incident to his academic advisor, and both he and his parents spoke with the Penn State athletic director’s office regarding the incident.
Chambers, who has coached Penn State since 2011, finally issued a statement apologizing to Bolton and his family on Monday… but it only came after Bolton made the coach’s racist remarks known to the public.
Bolton started of 32 games as a freshman for Penn State in 2018-19, averaging 11.6 points. He transferred to Iowa last May and was granted an eligibility waiver from the NCAA to play immediately.
He started all games for Iowa this past season, averaging 14.7 points.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90