I Just Want a President That Doesn’t Incite Divisiveness

WENN

During an appearance on ‘The New Abnormal’ podcast, the ‘Night at the Museum’ actor claims he, as a goodwill ambassador for the UNHCR, could no longer hold back from being political.

Ben Stiller can no longer hold back on criticising U.S. leader Donald Trump because he feels the President is taking the U.S. “in completely the wrong direction”.

The “Night at the Museum” star has never been one to get too political because of his volunteer work as a humanitarian, but as the father of two teenagers with wife Christine Taylor, he feels it’s time to speak up and say enough is enough.

“As a person, I could tell you my personal feelings about the President but since I’m a goodwill ambassador for the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), (so) I do hold back…,” he tells The Daily Beast podcast “The New Abnormal”.

“I find it really hard because I really do, on so many levels, feel that the President is taking us in completely the wrong direction as a country in a way that we have never ever experienced… I’m constantly having to explain to my 14-year-old son, like, ‘This is not what a normal presidency is; this is not the way it usually happens’.”

“And the fact that these kids have… had to… see the level to which we’ve kind of been drawn as a country, in terms of the political divisiveness and just also the culture war that is going on,” he continues. “I just want a President who’s going to be normal and is going to inspire unity and is going to support the ideals of what it means to be an American, which is equality and justice… I think maybe it’s a low bar but I think right now that so many people just want that.”

Asked what he will be expecting of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden should he win the U.S. presidential election on November 3, Stiller adds, “I Iiterally just want to have a president that does what presidents do – doesn’t speak in a way that intentionally divides the country, doesn’t incite divisiveness.”