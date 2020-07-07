Here’s what Disney’s deal with Colin Kaepernick looks like for Disney+

Disney has inked a deal with former NFL quarterback and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick’s production arm Ra Vision Media to bring “scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice, and the quest for equity. As part of the deal, ESPN Films will create an exclusive documentary series that will explore Kaepernick’s journey over the last five years.

Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman, said in a statement:

During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters. Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration.

The overall first-look deal will extend across all major Walt Disney platforms, including ESPN, Hulu, Pixar, Walt Disney Television, and The Undefeated. Kaepernick will be working closely with The Undefeated to bring attention to matters of race in sports across all Disney platforms.

BIG NEWS! We are proud to announce our newest collaboration with @Disney across all of their platforms. We’ll be working to elevate Black and Brown creators, starting with our co-founder @Kaepernick7’s documentary series. More to come! https://t.co/6UmaXHCv4Q pic.twitter.com/tOlh2AaLbT — RA Vision Media (@RAVisionMedia) July 6, 2020

In addition to the exclusive documentary series, Kaepernick’s production arm will be working with Disney on a number of other projects as well to “elevate the work of Black and Brown directors and producers.”