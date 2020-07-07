Halle Berry Apologizes Following Backlash Over Transgender Man Role

Hollywood actress Hally Berry has walked away from a role where she was slated to play a transgender man — and has apologized after receiving backlash over the part.

“As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories,” she wrote on Twitter.

