Halle Berry Apologizes Following Backlash Over Transgender Man Role

Hollywood actress Hally Berry has walked away from a role where she was slated to play a transgender man — and has apologized after receiving backlash over the part.

“As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake.”

The backlash came after an interview last week where she spoke about the role but did not name the movie.

“[It’s] a character where the woman is a trans character, so she’s a woman that transitioned into a man. She’s a character in a project I love that I might be doing … Who this woman was is so interesting to me, and that will probably be my next project,” she said at the time.