Gwyneth Paltrow’s Skincare Routine Includes Usage of Painful Face Roller

Makeup artist Georgie Eisdell spills, in a new post on Goop.com, that the ‘Shakespeare in Love’ actress tries to get maximum glow by using the metal-spiked item made from minerals like jade.

The 47-year-old’s makeup artist Georgie Eisdell reveals the star’s intense self care regimen, which includes the metal-spiked item – made from minerals like jade.

“Before we do any makeup, GP smooths her skin with Microderm (a skincare exfoliant from Paltrow’s Goop line) to get maximum glow,” Eisdell said in a new post on Goop.com. “I start by massaging goop face oil into her skin with my fingers, then, to really get all that goodness to penetrate further into the skin, I use a face roller in an upward motion to lift, depuff, and firm the skin.”

The “Shakespeare in Love” beauty has been keeping in tip top shape amid the coronavirus lockdown, telling Shape magazine last month (June) she has been taking exercise classes via the conferencing website Zoom.

“I try to do exercises every day for my back and neck because of all the Zoom calls I’m on,” she shared. “I’ve been doing a lot of online classes: Tracy Anderson, the Class by Taryn Toomey, Bulldog Yoga, CorePower Yoga.”