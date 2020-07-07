Geelong support Gary Ablett, permission to leave hub should he decide

Geelong Cats star Gary Ablett Jr will be given permission to leave the club’s interstate AFL hub due to a number of personal reasons.

Ablett revealed prior to his club’s AFL hub departure that he had a number of heartbreaking family concerns with his wife now forced to care of her sick mother battling cancer, while also confirming his son Levi has been diagnosed with a rare, degenerative disease.

Geelong along with the other Victorian clubs will remain in their hubs for at least the next month.

Cats coach Chris Scott today revealed just how tough the decision was for Ablett who decided to continue playing and join his teammates interstate.

Gary Ablett and son Levi (Instagram)

“We’ve put a lot of thought into it but really at the end of the day it’s an intensely personal decision for Gary,” he said.

“He’s decided to speak, or at least elaborate, a little bit publicly on it. I think really he should be the only spokesperson in regard to his feelings and to an extent his plans because we consider our role as one of support for whatever he needs.”

Scott said the club is prepared to keep their “options open” should Ablett decide to depart and head back home.

“Right at the moment, we’re pushing on with a little bit of a loose plan around what his next month to six weeks might look like but keeping our options open to change our mind as things happen,” he said.

“It’s clearly a difficult time for him and has been for some time.

Coronavirus: Victorian AFL clubs to move interstate

“One of the things that’s made him a champion is his ability over the years in my opinion to compartmentalise these things.

“If you put yourself in his shoes just for a second it’s just an incredibly difficult situation he’s working through.

“Again, our role is to support – I won’t speak for him, I’ll let him do that when he feels the time’s right.”