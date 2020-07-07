Garth Brooks Puts Second Acoustic Concert on Hold to Go Into Quarantine

Instagram

The ‘Friends in Low Places’ singer and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, are taking the precaution measure after a member of his team was thought to be possibly exposed to the coronavirus.

Country music superstar Garth Brooks has postponed plans to stage a livestreamed acoustic concert on Tuesday, July 7 amid concerns a member of his team had been exposed to the coronavirus.

The “Friends in Low Places” singer and his wife, fellow artist Trisha Yearwood, had planned to take requests from fans for their latest virtual gig, but on Monday, representatives for the couple announced the show had been put on hold.

Brooks will also be postponing his Inside Studio G Facebook Live sessions scheduled for Monday night and July 13.

In a statement, they assured devotees the pair was feeling “fine”, and explained the delay was simply “out of an abundance of caution” as someone in their camp had “possibly been exposed to the COVID-19 virus”.

“To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for two weeks and thank everyone for their concern,” the spokespeople add.

The musicians have been keeping fans in isolation entertained with various virtual appearances since the outbreak began in March (20), and Brooks also recently staged a drive-in concert that was beamed to outdoor cinemas across America.