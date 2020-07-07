Freddie Gibbs On ‘Desus & Mero’: F*ck Akademiks!!

Rapper Freddie Gibbs fueled the flames to his beef with DJ Akademiks — saying “f*ck Akademiks” on the Desus & Mero show.

“I told him don’t f*ck with me,” Gibbs said on the show. ‘This hoe ass got mad because he thought I was talking some sh*t about Gunna and T.I. or something like that, and when I made the little Jeezy comments, he wanted to jump in front of them bullets too.”

He continued, “Crazy part is I just beat an IRS case too. I wasn’t going out like Ja Rule. For him to say that, you’re sound real federal,” he said of Ak asking to see his tax returns. “I don’t think Akadmiks even got a whip. He definitely is a mini van type of n*gga with the auto-sliding door — I will jump in the sewers to fight Akademiks right now. I would go Ninja Turtle on this n*gga right now. My son wanna whoop Akademiks and he’s two. He like, ‘F*ck ABCs, we workin’ on how to say ‘F*ck Akademiks.’”

Peep the clip below.

Ak was suspended by Complex for two episodes of his Everyday Struggle show and was banned by Twitch for the rant, which also included Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.