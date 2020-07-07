Home Entertainment Freddie Gibbs On ‘Desus & Mero’: F*ck Akademiks!!

Rapper Freddie Gibbs fueled the flames to his beef with DJ Akademiks — saying “f*ck Akademiks” on the Desus & Mero show.

“I told him don’t f*ck with me,” Gibbs said on the show. ‘This hoe ass got mad because he thought I was talking some sh*t about Gunna and T.I. or something like that, and when I made the little Jeezy comments, he wanted to jump in front of them bullets too.”

He continued, “Crazy part is I just beat an IRS case too. I wasn’t going out like Ja Rule. For him to say that, you’re sound real federal,” he said of Ak asking to see his tax returns. “I don’t think Akadmiks even got a whip. He definitely is a mini van type of n*gga with the auto-sliding door — I will jump in the sewers to fight Akademiks right now. I would go Ninja Turtle on this n*gga right now. My son wanna whoop Akademiks and he’s two. He like, ‘F*ck ABCs, we workin’ on how to say ‘F*ck Akademiks.’”

