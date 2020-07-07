‘Flavor Of Love’ Was Almost Named ‘The Black-chelor’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

VH1’s iconic reality television show, Flavor of Love with Public Enemy hypeman, Flavor Flav — was almost named “The Black-chelor,” according to a new report.

“The top execs were tossing it around,” a source said per Page Six. “It was more a nod to the fact that there was never going to be an actual black ‘Bachelor’ [on the ABC hit dating show], so Flavor Flav was the closest thing.”

