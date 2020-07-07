‘Flavor Of Love’ Was Almost Named ‘The Black-chelor’

VH1’s iconic reality television show, Flavor of Love with Public Enemy hypeman, Flavor Flav — was almost named “The Black-chelor,” according to a new report.

“The top execs were tossing it around,” a source said per Page Six. “It was more a nod to the fact that there was never going to be an actual black ‘Bachelor’ [on the ABC hit dating show], so Flavor Flav was the closest thing.”

They eventually settled on Flavor Of Love.

During an interview, Tiffany “New York” Pollard revealed that Flav was kept hos trademark clocks on during sex. When asked by The Real co-host Jeannie Mai whether Flav left them on during their most intimate moments, she confirmed that he did.

“Yes, girl, he used to leave scratches on my chest…From the clock. From the clock,” she told Mai.

Flavor Flav once said of the clock that “It represents time being the most important element in our life.”