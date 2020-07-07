Explosion and fire at Fort Collins residence on Monday

Investigators found a body inside a home that earlier had caught fire and exploded in Fort Collins on Monday night. The incident is being investigated as a crime, police said.

Officers, firefighters and the bomb squad unit responded to 2500 East Harmony Road and surrounding residences were evacuated as a safety precaution, according to police.

Police said they received a 911 call about a man assaulting a woman and that the man threatened to kill her, according to a news release.

