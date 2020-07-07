Explosion and fire at Fort Collins residence on Monday

Investigators found a body inside a home that earlier had caught fire and exploded in Fort Collins on Monday night. The incident is being investigated as a crime, police said.

We can confirm that there is a fatality associated with this incident. Detectives will be on scene for some investigating. #2500EHarmony — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) July 7, 2020

Officers, firefighters and the bomb squad unit responded to 2500 East Harmony Road and surrounding residences were evacuated as a safety precaution, according to police.

Police said they received a 911 call about a man assaulting a woman and that the man threatened to kill her, according to a news release.

While officers were en route the residence exploded and caught fire, police said. A body was found in the home and investigators believe it is that of the suspect. The assault victim was treated for injuries.

Police said the suspect was known to the victim.

The bomb squad, called in as a precautionary measure, deemed that the post scene was safe and not a public danger.

Anyone with information on the incident, who has not spoken to police, is asked to call Det. Adam Braun at 970-221-6580. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.