Exclusive: Taapsee Pannu shares her experience of shooting after almost 100 days of lockdown



The coronavirus pandemic brought the country to a grinding halt. Everything had to be shut down to combat the virus. Our actors, who are used to working round the clock, have been in a state of lockdown for almost 100 days now. Their busy schedules all gone haywire. However the country is gradually returning to normalcy. And so are the shooting-schedules. Taapsee Pannu got back to work today and she spoke to us exclusively about her excitement of being on the set after such a long time.

Taapsee Pannu surprised her fans when she shared a picture on her Instagram story of a mirror bordered with flash-bulbs. She captioned the picture saying, ‘Let’s do this! #BackToWork.’ Naturally, everyone was curious to know what’s she shooting for. The actress is shooting for a brand. Speaking to us, she says, “All precautions are being taken. Most of the people from the client and agency are on a zoom call and only a minimal number of people are on the set with enough distance between individuals. Every time we exit and enter the set, it gets sanitised.”

The actress further states, “Instead of my van, they have given me a huge room to get ready so there is enough distance between people.” Clearly, the actress is thrilled to be on the sets after 100 days. She beams, “I was craving to go to work so I’m like a child who is excited to go to a play school.” Now that’s really sweet. However the actress isn’t sure when she’s going to resume shooting for her movies.

Taapsee was last seen in Thappad where she was applauded for her role. The actress has become the go-to heroine for every filmmaker who has a bold story to tell. Taapsee will be seen next in Aanand L Rai’s Productions’ Haseena Dilruba starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.