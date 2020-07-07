European Stocks Decline From One-Month High in Broad Retreat

(Bloomberg) — European stocks fell as investors paused for breath after a rally that pushed shares to a one-month high.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 0.7% as of 8:09 a.m. in London, with all 19 industry groups lower. Banks and energy shares led losses, while food and beverage shares and retail outperformed.

European shares kicked off this week with strong gains, extending last week’s advance on stimulus measures and bets of an economic recovery. But, rising coronavirus infections in parts of the world are stoking worries about the rebound, while investors are also focusing on corporate health as the second quarter earnings season begins.

Technicals are also signaling obstacles to overcome for further gains, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures testing the 200-day moving average.

“At this point, it is hard to say whether the market rally is backed by a genuine risk appetite or is simply share price inflation amid the massive Federal Reserve intervention,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank. Despite signs of consolidation in Europe, “the market direction remains tilted to the upside on the back of a resilient optimism in risk assets,” she added.

Among notable movers, Micro Focus International Plc slid 6.3% after writing off $922 million because of Covid-19 uncertainty, while Whitbread Plc dropped 3.5% after a trading update that analysts said was as expected, while the outlook remains uncertain.

