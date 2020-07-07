Disney Actor Sebastian Athie Passed Away at the Age of 24

Instagram

Mourning the sudden lost of the Mexico-born ‘O11CE’ star, Disney Channel vows to always remember ‘his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart.’

Disney actor Sebastian Athie has died, aged 24.

The Mexico-born “O11CE” star passed away over the weekend (July 4-5).

“With deep regret… on behalf of the association we report the death of Sebastian Athie…,” a statement from The National Association of Actors of Mexico reads. “We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

A cause of death has not been released.

Bosses at the Disney Channel have also reacted to the sad news, stating, “Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever. We regret the departure of Sebastian Athie and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart.”

Sebastian also appeared on the TV show “La rosa de Guadalupe” in 2014 and 2015.