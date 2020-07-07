David Prutton’s Sky Bet EFL predictions | Football News









Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of matches? Find out here…

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham, Tuesday 5pm – Live on Football

Nottingham Forest will have been so frustrated with the way they threw away that win late on at Derby on Saturday. They were so much in control of that game before that last-minute slip.

Fulham have scraped a couple of wins in their last two games, coming from behind against QPR then sneaking past Birmingham. Seven off the pace with five games to go is a big gap to make up, but all they can do is keep winning until it is mathematically impossible. I do, however, think this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

N Forest vs Fulham Live on

Brentford vs Charlton, Tuesday 6pm

Brentford have kept the pressure up on Leeds and West Brom, but those two have responded well and it may well have left the Bees a little frustrated.

Charlton still have a little work to do to beat the drop this season, but are still in a decent position despite that late loss against Millwall on Friday night. I can’t see them getting anything at Griffin Park, though.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Luton vs Barnsley, Tuesday 6pm

You feel it is win or bust for these two at Kenilworth Road. Both were on the end of very poor results at the weekend, and will need to get it out of their systems as quickly as they can.

Luton are five adrift of safety, and Barnsley are four points back. It will be fascinating to see whether they both go for it knowing they need to win, or play it more tentatively being desperate not to lose. I fancy a home win here.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs Middlesbrough, Wednesday 3pm

That was a vital late win for Millwall at Charlton on Friday night. It just keeps them within touching distance of the play-offs, but they will probably still need to be perfect between now and the end of the season to have a chance of making it.

It’s not quite going the way many would have been expecting for Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough. He started with a win, but has lost two eminently-winnable games since and they have found themselves back in the bottom three. I think they could lose again here, and it will leave them in real trouble.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Derby, Wednesday 5pm – Live on Football

It’s been a brilliant response to the pressure from Brentford by West Brom, who have won their last two to keep that five-point cushion. They are still firm favourites for automatic promotion and a win here would go a long, long way to securing their return to the Premier League.

Derby were a little disappointing in terms of their performance against Nottingham Forest at the weekend and their winning run is over. But the way they grabbed that last-minute point still would have been huge for morale. It will be tight, but I think the Baggies sneak this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

W Brom vs Derby Live on

Leeds vs Stoke, Thursday 5pm – Live on Football

Blackburn away is one of the games that the sides chasing Leeds would have hoped to see them slip up in, but it was a convincing win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, taking them one step closer to promotion.

Stoke have had a topsy-turvy week. They were awful against Wigan, then brilliant in beating Barnsley. If Michael O’Neill’s side from the weekend turns up they could cause Leeds some real problems, although I think the home side will have enough to claim the victory.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Live EFL Live on

Prutton’s other Championship predictions (Wednesday 6pm KO unless stated)

Reading vs Huddersfield (Tuesday 6pm): 2-0 (12/1)

Cardiff vs Blackburn (Tuesday 7.45pm): 2-1 (8/1)

Birmingham vs Swansea: 1-2 (9/1)

Bristol City vs Hull: 0-1 (11/1)

Wigan vs QPR: 1-0 (13/2)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston (Wednesday 7.45pm): 1-2 (10/1)