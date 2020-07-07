Cubs’ Bryant doesn’t feel ‘safe’ under current COVID testing protocols

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant hasn’t yet opted out of playing in the 2020 MLB season tentatively scheduled to begin on July 23 amid the coronavirus pandemic, but he clearly isn’t pleased with the league’s current testing protocols.

Per Chicago radio station 670 The Score, the three-time All-Star spoke with reporters about his concerns on Monday.

“We have had guys that showed up here on Sunday (June 28) and hadn’t gotten tested again until seven days later,” Bryant explained. “And then you don’t get the results for two days either. So that’s days without knowing. If we want this to succeed, we are going to have to figure it out.”

Bryant added:

“I wanted to play this year because I felt it would be safe and I would feel comfortable. But honestly, I don’t really feel that way. Which is why I am really trying to keep my distance from everybody, wear a mask and hope we can get this thing going. If we want it to happen and we want it to go smoothly, this should be the easy part. When we are on airplanes, in hotels, getting room service, who knows what people are doing. That goes for the other teams too. If we can’t nail the easy part — which is right now — we have a big hill to climb.”

Bryant went on to say he is not convinced the season will finish, as hoped, during the uncontrolled virus outbreak. Despite his fears, Bryant revealed that he wasn’t willing just yet to sit the 2020 campaign out.

“I am going to do everything I can to stay,” the 2016 National League MVP said. “I will try to stay healthy and lead by example as well as encourage people to do the right thing. If there is a baseball season, I ought to be out there.”

Also on Monday, Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis became the latest player to join David Price, Ryan Zimmerman and others who won’t play this summer because of the pandemic.