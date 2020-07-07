County cricket: Counties agree to play red-ball and white-ball cricket for shortened domestic season | Cricket News





Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate holds the 2019 County Championship trophy

First-class counties have agreed by a majority to play red-ball and white-ball cricket during this summer’s shortened men’s domestic season.

A majority vote was reached at a meeting of the First Class County chairs, following approval by the ECB Board last month for the new season to commence on August 1.

The agreement by the counties will be passed on for ECB Board for approval in the coming days after which the details of the new fixture schedule will be drawn up and then announced.

More to follow…